As part of the Tesla Model S Plaid debut, the EV brand prepared a short test track that included a section for experiencing the sedan's incredible acceleration. Brooks from Drag Times already ordered this new super sedan and was at the unveiling event. He got to take two runs around the circuit as a passenger and filmed the experience.

Even for a guy who spends a lot of time at the drag strip in ludicrously quick machines, Brooks seems very impressed by the Model S Plaid's acceleration. The force pushes him back in the seat, and he has a big smile.

The second time around the course, Brooks uses the Dragy app to check the Plaid's performance. It reaches 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 2.74 seconds and covers an eighth of a mile in 6.63 seconds at 98.04 mph (157.78 kph).

According to Tesla's official specs, the Plaid can hit 60 mph in 1.99 seconds with a rollout. The time from the Drag Times video is slower, but it's worth keeping in mind, there are three people in the car, which is going to have an effect on acceleration.

The Model S Plaid has an electric motor in front and two in the rear, which you can see in this video. These make a combined 1,020 horsepower (761 kilowatts). The top speed can be as high as 200 mph (322 kph), but this requires ordering an optional package with different wheels and tires. The estimated range is 390 miles (628 kilometers).

Brooks also takes a tour through the Model S' tweaked interior. The most visually striking change is the new yoke-style steering wheel. There's also updated infotainment tech, including new software and a chip capable of providing PlayStation 5-level graphics. There's also a smaller 8.0-inch display for entertaining folks in the backseat. Ventilated front seats are back, too.