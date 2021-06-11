Some tuners have the tendency to complicate things and create styling packages that ruin the OEM look in exchange for attention-grabbing design elements. Thankfully, that's not the case here with Vivid Racing as their aftermarket kit for the Taycan is a great exercise in less is more. It looks almost as if you can find this aero kit on the long options list Porsche has for its first EV.

Work on the new carbon fiber parts started more than a year ago, even before the tuner was able to take delivery of its very own Taycan. Using a demo car provided by a dealer in Arizona, the aftermarket shop thoroughly analyzed a Turbo version by 3D scanning all of its original Porsche body panels. Following a series of sketches to identify which look suits the electric sedan best, Vivid Racing then tested out the new components manufactured using a 3D printer.

Gallery: Porsche Taycan by Vivid Racing

51 Photos

The aero pack encompasses a front spoiler lip, side skirts, and a rear diffuser. The most noticeable upgrade over a stock Taycan is the prominent trunk lid spoiler, reminding us of Porsche's classic ducktail spoiler. Originally introduced by the Zuffenhausen brand with the 911 Carrera RS 2.7 in 1972, the aero element must've served as inspiration for Vivid Racing's idea of a Taycan RS.

The kit is available as a complete package or you can get individual parts, so those who own Porsche's Model S rival don't necessarily have to order the retro-flavored spoiler. Beyond the new body elements – which are available with either a glossy or a forged carbon finish – there are also 21- and 22-inch alloy wheels to pick from. These come in different designs and finishes and can be complemented by a lowering kit for the air suspension to nicely round off the package.