Without a shadow of a doubt, Geely is one of the most technologically advanced automakers from China. It’s actually the company that owns Volvo and has deep connections with Daimler over a few different projects. Just recently, Geely unveiled an impressive flagship SUV model during the Auto Shanghai 2021, and now it’s ready to preview the next chapter in its history.

With the Vision Starburst Concept, Geely is presenting its new design direction derived from the company’s Expanding Cosmos design philosophy used as a design board for future models. The overall inspiration for the design study comes from “the stellar phenomena where brilliant nebulas and magnificent elements come together, merging, fusing and finally bursting into new stars,” the brand explains.

One of the highlights of the concept is the illuminated wheel arch feature, which reflects the vehicle’s status. For instance, while charging, the wheel arches illuminate in a different color compared to when the vehicle is in motion or parked. The interior ambient lighting corresponds with this feature and Geely says the lighting interaction between the outside and inside creates “a sense of speed and a new driving experience” for the users.

The ambient lighting inside the cabin is also used to complement the overall visual experience by creating a seemingly boundless space with the instrument cluster and door panels. The floating center console creates a roomy overall feeling, while four lines of light illuminate in different colors to display the gear settings.

“The Expanding Cosmos philosophy serves as a constant inspiration for our designers to discover a new and holistic design language that satisfies our ever-expanding and increasingly diverse range of customers,” Guy Burgoyne, VP of Geely Design Shanghai, comments. ”In search for this DNA in the new digital age, we have pushed the boundaries of technology and innovation.”