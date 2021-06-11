Genesis officially unveiled its first all-electric production vehicle in April this year. The Electrified G80 may not be built from scratch on a dedicated EV platform but it’s still a very decent attempt with stylish looks, proper specifications, and nice features. The guy from the Asian Petrolhead channel on YouTube is here to show us more about the zero-emission sedan.

Unfortunately, this is not a thorough review of the vehicle as the video was shot during an art flare in South Korea where Genesis had the Electrified G80 displayed for the visitors to check out. The small exposition was pretty crowded and the host had to deal with some awkward moments with other vloggers and visitors.

Nevertheless, this is our first real-life look at the electric sedan and it basically confirms our initial impressions of a solid electric vehicle. Again, the connection between the combustion-powered G80 models and the Electrified G80 is clearly visible even at a glance, but a number of important changes turn this no-tailpipe luxury car into one of the more desirable large sedans on the market.

Obviously, the all-electric powertrain is the highlight here. It’s an all-wheel-drive EV powertrain with a peak output of 365 horsepower (272 kilowatts) and an instant max torque of 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters). When in Sport mode, the dual-motor system enables a sprint from a standstill to 60 mph (0-96 kilometers per hour) in just 4.9 seconds. The battery is located inside the vehicle’s floor and this has a slightly negative effect on the interior room, though it surely compensates by lowering the G80’s center of gravity.

One particular feature Genesis seems to be very proud of is the optional solar roof. You can either go for a traditional sunroof or pay extra for the solar roof, though we don’t know how much energy can be generated with the latter. As a more general explanation, Hyundai promises a few hundred miles of range could be added every year.