Yesterday, Honda teased the 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback, publishing a colorful teaser that draped the car in silhouette. The hatchback design was clearly visible in the teaser – there are few ways to hide something that obvious – though much of the car was hidden in shadows. However, one CivicXi.com forum user turned up the teaser image’s brightness to reveal what Honda didn’t want us to see, and there isn’t much surprise.

The next-gen Honda Civic Hatchback looks a lot like the Honda Civic Sedan that debuted back in April, except for the trunk that’s been replaced with the hatch. The Civic Hatchback wears the same Accord-inspired styling. The sharp, vertical body line just above the door handles is present, as is the kink in the lower doors. The Hatchback looks identical to the sedan at the front, though it appears that the rear will receive unique taillights, which makes sense. The hatchback design does change the car’s rear-end characteristics.

Gallery: 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback Renderings

2 Photos

The Civic Hatchback has often been the sportier of the two offerings, though that looks to have been diminished with the next-gen model. We expect the hatch to sport the same handsome interior. It should offer the latest Honda Sensing safety systems, digital displays, and other creature comforts. Options will likely include a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment display, a 12-speaker Bose stereo, and other goodies offered for the sedan.

The Civic Hatchback will likely share the same powertrains as the Civic Sedan, meaning the model will offer either a naturally aspirated 2.0-liter making 158 horsepower (118 kilowatts) or a turbocharged 1.5-liter engine making 180 hp (134 kW). The hatch is expected to come with a six-speed manual to complement the standard CVT, though it’s unclear which engine will offer it. Honda will reveal the 2022 Civic Hatchback on June 23. The new Civic will go on sale later this year.