Mansory is back with some aftermarket enhancements to the Porsche Taycan. The infamous tuner certainly loves to go wild sometimes, but for its take on a dressed-up Taycan, the upfit is actually quite modest. In this instance, modest is a very good approach for Porsche's electric supercar, in more ways than one. More on that in a bit.

The standard operating procedure for any Mansory upgrade is carbon fiber, and you'll find plenty of it here. The front splitter is enhanced with forged carbon, with more forged carbon around the headlights and a wide, narrow vent on the Taycan's nose that's reminiscent of a 911 GT3. Forged carbon side sills are part of the body kit, stretching rearward where we find more carbon for the rear apron and diffuser, with a small lip spoiler up top. The side mirrors also get the forged carbon treatment, and a pair of thin carbon strips spanning the front fenders and doors add a bit of character to the Taycan's profile.

It's impossible for Mansory to not upgrade the wheels, and this Porsche is no exception. A set of Y.5 one-piece alloy rims are bolted to the front and rear, all measuring 22 inches in diameter though the rear wheels are slightly wider. Mansory says the thin-spoke design helps to dissipate heat from the brakes, which remain stock but can be aesthetically enhanced with calipers painted any color you like. This rounds out the exterior upgrades.

Inside, Mansory is a bit shy with photos on possible greenhouse upgrades but the company emphasizes customization to the customers' taste is the order of the day. As such, carbon inlays and leather treatment to pretty much any surface are offered, and of course you can have contrast stitching in all kinds of wild colors. Custom steering wheels and door sills with Mansory branding are offered as well.

Opting for minor enhancements over flamboyant body kits serves a very important purpose in the EV world. Bolting up items that increase drag will have a significant effect on vehicle range, and one can't simply turn up the boost or plug in a new tune to add battery life. In this instance, keeping things mellow isn't just about taste, but necessity. And we're just fine with that.