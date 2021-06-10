The folks around the world who are buying a Toyota Land Cruiser expect the SUV to be a solid performer off-road. With a new generation of the long-lived model fresh off of its debut, the brand has a new video showing off what the latest one can do.

The Land Cruiser has a Multi Terrain driving mode system that tweaks the settings for the brakes, suspension, and engine parameters. In low-range, there are Auto, Sand, Mud, and Rock settings. High-range offers Auto, Dirt, Sand, Mud, and Deep Snow modes. Switching between these configurations is as simple as turning a dial near the driver on the center stack.

While certainly not unique to the Land Cruiser, the new model also gains a Crawl Control system. When activated, it makes sure the vehicle accelerates forward in a gradual manner. This means the driver only has to handle braking.

Also when using Crawl Control, there's also a Turn Assist feature that brakes the inside rear wheel during hard cornering to allow for a tighter turning radius.

The new Land Cruiser front, center, and rear locking differentials if you get into a really sticky situation. You can activate them from buttons on the center stack.

The new SUV has up to 9.05 inches (230 millimeters) of ground clearance. The approach angle is 32 degrees, and the departure angle is 26.5 degrees.

Power comes from a gas-fueled twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 that makes 409 horsepower (305 kilowatts) and 479 pound-feet (650 Newton-meters) of torque. There's also a twin-turbo 3.3-liter diesel producing 305 hp (227 kW) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm).

It doesn't seem like Toyota is bringing the new Land Cruiser to the United States. However, there's a possibility of a Lexus-badged version being available in America at some point.