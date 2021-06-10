Airstream may be famous for its iconic “silver bullet” fleet of travel trailers but the company has many other awesome products on sale. Joining its Interstate family of luxurious Class B motorhomes for the 2022 model year is the new Interstate 24X, which can be best described as a fully-equipped off-road-ready luxury house on (all-terrain) wheels.

Airstream explains the Interstate 24X is inspired by the growing customer demand for off-grid-capable luxury campers with enough room for adventure gear like bikes, kayaks, snowboards, and more. The new product is based on the chassis of the latest generation Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and shares many of its components and technologies with the rest of the Airstream’s models. The order books are already opened with an MSRP of $213,850.

The highlight of the cabin has to be the flexible rear sleeping, living, and storage area where up to six passengers can be seated. Airstream promises “the largest sleeping area in any Class B motorhome” in several versatile configurations available when you deploy the red-stitched cushions. Another notable feature is the bathroom which is well beyond what you’d expect from a Class B camper in terms of its dimensions.

Needless to say, the Sprinter-based camper is powered by its two axles with six all-terrain tires. Airstream has installed what it describes as ultra-durable protective coating covers to the vehicle’s bumpers, sides, and wheels to protect them when you go adventuring off the road. And to give you the best possible night view when attacking the unpaved trails the camper can be equipped with a 42-inch LED light bar.

“The wait is over and we couldn’t be more excited,” Airstream VP of Sales Justin Humphreys comments. “For those who want to head deeper into the woods – who want to get out there away from the crowds and find that perfect boondocking spot – the Interstate 24X lets you do that. You’re going to open your door and the adventure is waiting right outside.”