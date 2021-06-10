Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles never had such an extensive teaser campaign for a new product, not even for the Amarok, which goes to show the importance of the revamped Multivan. The T7-based model is debuting later today, promising to be more car-like than ever before by switching to the MQB platform used by a myriad of VAG passenger models.

VW has revealed quite a few details in the build-up to the world premiere, including the availability of a plug-in hybrid powertrain with an unspecified electric range. The all-new Multivan will come exclusively with an automatic transmission of the shift-by-wire variety, along with an electric parking brake to free up additional space inside what will be an impressively roomy cabin.

Gallery: 2022 Volkswagen T7 Multivan teasers

14 Photos

For the first time ever, the Multivan features individual seats for the third row as well, flanking a table placed on a track system that allows users to slide it forward and aft. Second-row seats can be rotated 180 degrees to create a face-to-face seating layout, while the lighter seats of the second and third rows can be removed altogether to create a vast cargo area.

Another first debuting with the T7 is a panoramic sunroof, which aside from making the cabin feel airy, it will also boost headroom. There should also be additional legroom and shoulder room as VW has already revealed the new Multivan is going to have a longer wheelbase and wider tracks. Up front, teasers have revealed a Golf-esque dual-screen setup to accentuate the fact it will combine the benefits of a minivan wrapped up in a more car-like package.

Bear in mind we're only going to see the Multivan version today as the T6.1-based Transporter is going to soldier on for a while. The workhorse's replacement coming later this decade, likely as a result of VW's tie-up with Ford. Meanwhile, the all-electric ID Buzz will be introduced in Europe next year before arriving in the United States in 2023. A cargo derivative of the zero-emissions model is also planned, but only for the Old Continent.