When the Korean automaker revealed the 2022 Kia Sportage in its full design this week, it wasn't hard to gauge the reaction from the public. Some were irked by its polarizing design, while many appreciated Kia's bid to create a totally different form for a new-generation model as part of its shift to the 'Opposites United' design language that started with the Kia EV6.

Sharp lines and several unprecedented design elements are present in the Sportage's final design, but probably the biggest downfall is the white paint color of the press images that highlight all the accents.

Gallery: 2022 Kia Sportage Global Debut

7 Photos

Then again, here's a walkaround video of the new Sportage from Woopa TV on YouTube. While we couldn't really understand a thing that the presenter was saying (unless you can), the footage gives us a better look at the new model as seen in the metal. Most importantly, the Sportage here comes in black, which, in all honesty, suits the busy design really well – at least that's how I see it.

The LED boomerang DRLs stand out in the front, while the black highlights of the other lighting elements blend well with the body color. You'll also notice that the Sportage in the walkaround video has a different-looking set of wheels. In contrast with the press photo, the rims look more conservative, but we reckon it's just one of the wheel options depending on trim level.

In any case, the 2022 Sportage will be fully revealed this year and will likely hit the market right after that. Kia's mum about its global availability at this point, so we're not sure when we will be able to see the compact crossover with our own eyes.

As for the powertrains, Kia said that these details will arrive in the model's full reveal. No date has been set yet, though, but we'll keep an ear to the ground as always.