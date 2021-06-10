The 11th generation Honda Civic made its global debut in late April 2021. That is, the Civic sedan made its debut. Once upon a time, automakers would debut a model in all its trims but this time around, Honda is keen to differentiate between the sedan and hatchback versions of its ever-popular compact cruiser.

What are the differences, exactly? Aside from the obvious, we don't entirely know just yet but we'll find out on June 23. That's when Honda will make the Civic Hatchback official, and apparently, it won't just be a simple pull-the-tarp affair. Accompanying the Margaritaville-themed teaser photo, Honda sent a short announcement outlining plans for a full-on virtual concert. Joining the Civic hatch on stage will be Canadian pop duo Majid Jordan and American artist H.E.R., who was part of a similar music-themed debut for the Civic sedan back in April.

As for the actual car, there's no reason to expect significant changes between the sedan and hatchback, save for a hatch in place of a trunk. We are told the hatchback will offer a six-speed manual for drivers not wanting the standard-issue CVT. We don't know if it will be offered with the sedan's two engine options, which include a 2.0-liter four-cylinder good for 158 horsepower (118 kilowatts) or a 1.5-liter turbo making 180 hp (134 kW).

Gallery: 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback Teaser

4 Photos

Styling-wise, the hatchback is typically the more sport-themed choice and it might bring a bit more bite to the sedan's conservative, Accord-inspired exterior. The new Civic is rather handsome inside, however, with digital displays and a cool dash wearing honeycomb-mesh trim spanning its length. It's nicely equipped as well, with an updated version of the Honda Sensing safety suite of systems. Dipping into the options will reveal a 9-inch touchscreen display, a 12-speaker Bose stereo, and plenty of luxury items for the compact working-class hero.

The 2022 Civic sedan goes on sale later this year.