VW continues to test the production version of the ID Buzz concept by hiding it underneath the body of a T6 van. The retro-styled model is supposed to go on sale in the US in 2023.

This test mule is a bit wider than a standard T6. It also appears to be shorter because of smaller overhangs. The front bumper is unpainted plastic. Otherwise, this vehicle doesn't do much to reveal details about the ID Buzz.

Gallery: VW ID Buzz Test Mule Spy Photos

VW will position the ID Buzz as a comfort-focused passenger van in the US. In Europe, there will be a commercial-focused cargo version, too.

There will reportedly be three powertrain options. The base model will be rear-wheel drive and will make around 200 horsepower (150 kilowatts). The range-topping variant will have a motor on each axle with a total of 300 hp (224 kW). There aren't details yet about the variant fitting in the middle.

The top ID Buzz will allegedly have a 111-kilowatt-hour battery pack that will allow for 342 miles (550 kilometers) of range. As an option, there will be a roof-mounted solar panel that will be able to add a little range using the sun's rays.

At CES in 2018, VW and Nvidia announced that the ID Buzz would have an AI assistant with voice, gesture, and facial recognition. This system allegedly includes the ability to identify the vehicle's owner and unlock the doors for him or her.

The ID Buzz concept debuted in January 2017. This original version had two electric motors with a total of 369 hp (275 kW). The range estimate was 270 miles for the US. VW has been developing the electric van for so long that Motor1.com even had a chance to drive an early prototype later that year, despite being years away from production.