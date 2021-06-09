We start this brief article with a question to you, Motor1.com reader. Do you differentiate between quick and fast? It's a legitimate question because some people see them as one and the same. Others – your author included – understand that fast defines ultimate speed, while quick defines how long it takes to get there.

That's noteworthy in the world of Tesla, because the world knows these electric cars are seriously quick. The Model X P100D featured in this new video from TopSpeedGermany can hustle to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds, which either matches or beats most every hypercar on the planet. That's not bad for anything, never mind a sizable SUV that can carry six people. But does that acceleration also lead to a blisteringly fast top speed?

The video takes us through a sprint down a stretch of unrestricted autobahn in Germany, and we see the Model X doesn't waste any time blasting past 100 mph (161 km/h). However, it can't quite keep up with a BMW M6 also accelerating down the highway. Launching from a standstill would be a different story, but at speed, the EV's instant-torque advantage is lost. The Model X driver stays on the accelerator after the Bimmer cools off, and the speed gradually increases to around 140 mph (225 km/h) and then just inches higher. Eventually, a small downhill stretch sees the Model X touch 250 km/h, which translates to 155 mph.

That's certainly not slow by any stretch, but it's a good example of how quick and fast aren't really the same thing. There are a plethora of hypercars that reach 60 mph in 2.5 seconds and stretch their legs beyond 200 mph, with the McLaren 720S instantly springing to mind. In the SUV realm, the Lamborghini Urus is just a touch slower to 60 mph but tops out at 190 mph.

Perhaps that's why this video is rather interesting, because we're so accustomed to seeing Tesla's lineup absolutely humiliating fast cars with quick acceleration. It's not the same story on the other end of the performance spectrum, but even still, silently cruising at 155 mph definitely ranks high on the cool factor.