[UPDATE] Additional images have been added, including those of the long-rumored GR Sport. In addition, the 3.3-liter diesel's specs have been confirmed. Newly released information includes an impressive weight loss of 441 pounds (200 kilograms) along with a lowered center of gravity. The new platform, weight loss, and more efficient engines will help the Land Cruiser slash CO 2 emissions by 10 percent compared to the old LC200.

In some markets, Toyota will sell the new Land Cruiser with a naturally aspirated V6 engine and a six-speed automatic transmission. Sales start this summer, but not in the United States where the SUV is being retired.

Without a shadow of a doubt one of the most important SUV launches of the year, the new Toyota Land Cruiser is here. Well, not "here" as in the United States, but certain regions of the world like the Middle East and Russia are welcoming in the hotly anticipated LC300. You've likely seen your fair share of spy shots with undisguised vehicles, and now it's our first official look at the company's flagship SUV.

Some would be tempted to say it's more of a significant facelift of the aging LC200 rather than an all-new model since the exterior styling takes the evolutionary approach. However, the 2022 Land Cruiser has been overhauled by switching to the TNGA platform expected to serve as the foundation for the 2022 Tundra as well.

Gallery: 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser

39 Photos

Gone is the thirsty 5.7-liter V8 naturally aspirated engine, replaced by a newly developed twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6. It pumps out 409 horsepower (305 kilowatts) and 479 pound-feet (650 Newton-meters) of torque. Despite having two fewer cylinders, the pair of turbos help the V6 develop nearly 30 hp more than the V8, while torque is substantially up by almost 80 lb-ft. Thanks to forced induction, you get a lot more oomph in the low rpms as well as better fuel economy.

Only this engine has been announced by Toyota's Russian division, but in some parts of the world, there should also be a 3.3-liter twin-turbodiesel. It's expected to have 305 hp (227 kW) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm), although it’s best to wait for some of the company’s other regional branches to confirm the specifications of the new V6 oil-burner.

The gas engine works with a ten-speed automatic transmission and helps the new Land Cruiser reach 62 mph (100 km/h) in 6.7 seconds, which is a respectable figure given the SUV's weight and size. Fuel economy numbers have not been provided, although a hypothetical US-spec version would definitely fare better than the outgoing model's EPA-certified 14 miles per gallon in the combined cycle.

As far as off-road prowess is concerned, the LC300 carries over the approach angle of 32 degrees from its predecessor. The departure angle can reach 26.5 degrees depending on the version, while ground clearance measures 230 millimeters (9.05 inches). It goes without saying the Land Cruiser comes as standard with four-wheel drive, complete with three differential locks.

The adaptive variable suspension (AVS) is also on the list, and so is an upgraded electronically controlled kinetic dynamic suspension stabilization (E-KDSS) system. Toyota has fitted the next-gen Land Cruiser with a more advanced Multi-Terrain Select system, now featuring Deep Snow and Auto modes, while the Multi-Terrain Monitor system incorporates an underbody camera. A revised Crawl Control system maintains the vehicle's speed while you are off-roading.

The interior has been subjected to massive changes to accommodate a standard nine-inch infotainment or an optional 12.3-inch screen. Owners will benefit from Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, wireless smartphone charging, a 360-degree camera, and a head-up display. A powered tailgate will also be available, along with an electrically adjustable steering wheel, air ionizer, and even a fingerprint authentication system.

Toyota's latest Safety Sense array has been implemented in the 2022 Land Cruiser and it includes adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and adaptive high beam.

We will be keeping an eye on other regional Toyota divisions for additional information beyond what the Russian-spec Land Cruiser is getting. We'll update this article accordingly, and hopefully, provide extra images as well.