We've been talking about the next-generation Tundra for a couple of years, but it was only last month when Toyota provided a first official preview of its fullsize truck. The teaser said it's "coming soon," but weeks later, we still don't have an exact date about when Ford F-150's rival will be fully revealed. Thankfully, new renderings have arrived to ease the wait until the big debut.

Coming from our Russian pals at Kolesa, the images take after Toyota's own teaser image as well as from the latest spy shots of the revamped Tundra. Expect some significant design changes both inside and out considering the current model has been around for nearly 15 years, making it one of the oldest vehicles on sale in North America.

Earlier this year, Toyota dealers in the US were invited to have an early look at the overhauled truck, and let's just say they were pretty pumped up. Automotive News quoted Robby Findlay, chairman of the Toyota National Dealer Advisory Council, saying: "The new Tundra is the most exciting thing we've had in the last five-plus years. We're going to have best in class. I mean, we're going to have a world beater, and it's going to be fun to really go toe-to-toe with the domestic trucks."

Expected to switch to the TNGA-F platform much like the next-gen Land Cruiser debuting later today, the revamped Tundra will get a more powerful standard engine. The announcement was made earlier this week by Toyota's North American Vice President of Sales, Bob Carter, in an interview with Motor Trend. It will have both more horsepower and torque than the 381 hp (284 kW) and 401 lb-ft (544 Nm) offered by the naturally aspirated 5.7-liter V8 of the aging truck.

While he didn't reveal exact numbers, it's worth mentioning leaked specs for the LC300 have referred to a new turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 good for 409 hp (305 kW) and 480 lb-ft (650 Nm). Aside from having substantially more power, especially in the low-end rpms due to turbocharging, the new engine should prove to be significantly more economical.

Bob Carter also mentioned a second, optional powertrain, which is widely expected to be a hybrid of some sort. Whatever it is, Toyota claims it "will blow us away” courtesy of new technology: "We have our concept and our own technology that I think you'll be impressed." The jury is still out on whether it will be a hybrid or a plug-in hybrid, but the electrical assistance should also provide a boost in horsepower and torque.

Full details about the next Tundra are going to be disclosed in September, ahead of a production start planned for November. Toyota dealers will have the all-new, body-on-frame large truck before the end of 2021.