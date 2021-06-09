Launched on the market with a few-month delay, the Chevrolet Traverse got two new appearance packages for the 2021 model year - the Midnight Edition and the Sport Edition. According to information by GM Authority, for the 2022 model year, the SUV will have a simplified trim range, similar to the Blazer, Equinox, and Malibu.

The publication says the base L model will be dropped for the new model year, making the 2022 Traverse LS the cheapest version money can buy. The entry-level model was offered with a limited selection of colors, including the Summit White and Mosaic Black Metallic with a Jet Black interior, and was not available with dealer-installed options.

For the previous model year, the Traverse L had a starting price of $30,995, while the Traverse LS started at $34,395. More importantly, though, the base grade, as GM Authority reports, was typically excluded from any manufacturer rebates and incentives. We don’t have the starting prices for the 2022 model year but even in the best-case scenario with no price hike, the most affordable 2022 Traverse will be $3,400 more expensive than before.

Gallery: 2021 Chevrolet Traverse

21 Photos

The mid-size SUV is expected to receive a minor visual makeover for 2022. Don’t expect to see major tweaks, though, as the model will continue to be offered with a single 3.6-liter V6 engine option. It generates 310 horsepower (231 kilowatts) and 266 pound-feet (360 Newton-meters) of torque, channeled to the front wheels as standard or, optionally, to both axles through a nine-speed automatic gearbox.

Three new colors will be introduced for the 2022 model year. The Northsky Blue Metallic, Silver Sage Metallic, and Cherry Red Tintcoat will replace the existing Cajun Red Tintcoat, Graphite Metallic, and Satin Steel Metallic hues.