BMW carved out a nice little niche with the first 4 Series Gran Coupe, which hit the market in 2014. Positioned somewhere between the traditional 3 Series and larger 5 Series, the GC appealed to shoppers wanting something both more luxurious and slightly more practical than the standard coupe, with some unique style as well.

Now the company hopes that it can find that same success with a new version. The BMW 2022 4 Series Gran Coupe debuts today with better dynamics, more features, and of course – maybe unfortunately to some – that infamous kidney grille affixed to the front end. But to our eye, the polarizing look actually works here.

Outlined by a shiny silver trim piece on the 430i model and accented by vents on either side of the bumper, the huge kidneys don't look all that off-putting. The sportier M440i trim wears a unique mesh pattern with an even sharper Cerium Grey surround that carries over to the side mirrors and exhaust, plus a U-shaped lower bumper design reminiscent of the hardcore M models.

The 430i Gran Coupe gets standard adaptive LED headlights (Laserlight headlights are optional), base 18-inch wheels with 19-inchers available for an extra cost (depending on the package), and frameless windows with chrome door surrounds. The M440i model gets six 19-inch wheel options, a standard Shadowline exterior trim that adds black accents around the door frames, and a subtle spoiler in the rear.

The new 4 Series Gran Coupe is 5.9 inches longer, one inch wider, and 2.1 inches taller than the GC that it replaces. BMW also added an extra 1.6 inches to the front track and 0.7 inches to the rear, which gives the new Gran Coupe a slightly better stance, plus the wheelbase is 1.8 inches longer than before.

The base 430i model packs a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder under its hood, producing 255 horsepower (190 kilowatts) and 295 pound-feet (400 newton-meters), capable of propelling the GC to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in a modest 5.8 seconds. The M440i model sports a more powerful turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six with a 48-volt mild-hybrid setup. The combo produces a total output of 382 hp (285 kW) and 368 lb-ft (499 nm), allowing this version to hit 60 in just 4.4 seconds. And both models use the same eight-speed automatic transmission.

Only the M440i model, though, offers xDrive all-wheel drive, plus features like M Sport brakes, an M Sport differential, and an adaptive suspension that varies with each drive mode. All of those carry over from the standard M440i coupe and should make this version the one to get for enthusiasts (unless an M4 GC happens).

The 4 Series GC borrows nearly all of the same interior bits as its two-door sibling, including the Live Cockpit with iDrive 7.0. That setup includes a 10.3-inch central touchscreen and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. The same safety systems carry over, too, including available Driving Assistance Professional package as well as a Parking Assistance package.

The new BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe starts at $44,800 (plus $995 destination) for the base 430i model, while the sporty M440i xDrive costs $58,000. Both of those prices are actually less than the coupe, which starts at $45,600 and asks $58,500 for the M440i.