We’ve covered our fair share of off-road rescues, including a recent one involving an upside-down Ford Bronco Sport, but most of those involve freeing smaller vehicles. However, the latest video from Matt’s Off-Road Recovery features a Zephyr RV that fell victim to some deep sand. The rescue company used its heavily modified Corvair – code-named Morrvair – and a winch truck to free the big rig from the clutches of Mother Nature.

Obviously, the off-road Corvair wagon is the party piece here. Starting out in life as a 1961 Corvair Lakewood Wagon, the current vehicle shares very little with the original apart from the body shell, which has gone through a comprehensive rust-repair job. Power is provided by a front-mounted 5.3-liter Chevrolet LS V8, which feeds its grunt to all four wheels through a three-speed automatic transmission.

Before any towing could happen, one of the Matt’s Off-Road Recovery employees had to crawl underneath the RV to attach tow-straps to both axles. One rope was connected to the Corvair, while the other was fed to the other winch truck that was on hand.

Thanks to the elasticity of the rope, the Corvair could tug the RV to safety in short bursts. Unfortunately, the big rig’s rear-wheel steering system left the back wheels out of sync with the front, making the rescue job much more difficult – according to the owner, the system disengages at 15 miles per hour.

Aside from his towing business, Matt has taken the Morrvair everywhere from the Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, Utah, to the deep sands near Zion National Park. Built like a tank, it’s clear that no task is too much for this machine. For more details on the Morrvair, we’ve written about it in a previous article.