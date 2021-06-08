This builder mixes an old truck and an even older RV shell to create an impressive off-road camping rig. The video offers a tour of the creation. If it fits your style, then the vehicle is currently for sale with an asking price of $35,000.

In 1973, the Chinook RV company entered into a deal with Toyota to build the Toyota-Chinook Mini-Motorhome based on the automaker's pickup (there's a great history here). The vehicle was available straight from Toyota dealers. They proved to be very popular enough for Chinook to make gradual improvements. In 1978, the business introduced an enlarged version, and this bigger layout was the basis for the creation in this clip.

The pickup is a 2001 Toyota Tacoma. The owner extended the wheelbase eight inches and installed an Old Man Emu heavy-duty rear suspension with an added leaf and airbags. There are also now rear disc brakes at the back. He replaced the exterior lighting with LEDs and fitted an ARB metal front bumper.

The camper has an area in the back that holds the spare wheel. There appears to be enough room to take a seat and enjoy nature after a day on the road.

The inside is where things really get impressive. The walls and ceiling have red cedar paneling. There's a composite floor in a wood pattern to match the rest of the appearance.

A pull-out refrigerator and sink with a 30-gallon freshwater tank keep occupants fed. Batteries for powering all of the electric equipment are underneath one of the benches.

When it's time to sleep, the benches along each wall fold out into a decent-sized bed. The owner wants to have lots of natural light inside, so he doesn't install curtains. Instead, strips of velcro outline the windows, and there are custom-cut vinyl panels for adhering to them.