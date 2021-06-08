The much-anticipated 2022 Ford Maverick compact pickup has finally debuted, and the Blue Oval already launched the configurator for the little truck. Prices start at $19,995 (plus a $1,495 destination charge), but it's fun to see how high the cost can go when you start clicking every possible option box. That number turns out to be $42,385, which includes a significant amount of money in upgrades.

The range-topping Maverick in the Lariat trim level starts at $25,490 with the 2.5-liter hybrid engine. Upgrading to the 2.0-liter turbocharged powertrain takes the price to $26,575.

There are five available option packages for the Maverick. Although buyers have to select either the $1,495 First Edition that has black exterior accents or the rugged $800 FX4 Off-Road Package, not both.

There's also the $3,340 Lariat Luxury Package, which comes with the Co-Pilot360 driver assistance tech suite. Optioning the Maverick this way also makes the FX4 pack available with all of this other equipment. Separately, there's the $745 4K Tow Package to make the truck capable of heavier hauling.

The Maverick is available with 11 exterior colors, but Cyber Red is exclusive to the First Edition. There are also a whole lot of available accessories. Buyers can get things like a $300 bed divider kit, $370 bed extender, $180 bed tray liner, $200 bed lighting, $70 bed net, and a $280 toolbox that mounts to the driver or passenger side There's a soft-folding, $1,160 hard trifolding, and $1,160 hard rollup tonneau cover.

Inside, picking these option packages gets the buyer a two-tone desert brown and black interior. An eight-speaker B&O stereo replaces the stock six-speaker setup.

Like on the outside, there are lots of accessories. They include a $390 center console vault, $175 all-weather floor mats, and a $150 110-volt/400-watt outlet.

The 2022 Maverick goes on sale this fall in the United States. Judging by Ford's other trucks, expect there to be lots special editions, additional trim levels, and other tweaks throughout the pickup's time on the market.