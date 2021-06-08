At this point, it's no secret that the Genesis lineup will be expanding, along with the recent updates we've seen in the previous months. Electrification is, of course, part of that expansion, and we've already seen the all-electric G80 sedan as part of that bid to join the luxury EV race.

But the electrified vehicles of the Genesis lineup won't be limited to the low-slung breed. We all know that an all-new model is coming to the range that will sit below the GV70. The model, which will likely be dubbed the GV60, has been spotted again and here's a new set of spy shots sent to us by our spies.

Gallery: Genesis GV60 New Spy Shots

14 Photos

The GV60 prototype spotted here is still heavy on the camouflage and fake panels, so it's hard to decode what the all-new model would look like. However, looking at the other recently-revealed Genesis models, we can likely expect a two-line approach to design. Inside, previous spy shots of a Hyundai prototype fleet have already confirmed that the GV60 will have a dual-screen setup that connects the infotainment and instrument cluster.

While details are scarce at the moment, we can all infer that the GV60 should be riding on Hyundai's Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) architecture for battery electric vehicles. It's the same platform for the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6.

With that said, expect around 300 miles (482 kilometers) of range via Europe’s forgiving WLTP, but a lower range rating in the US is highly possible. Considering that Genesis pulls all the stops when it comes to performance, we can also expect the GV60 to be as quick as the EV6 GT that can sprint to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 3.52 seconds. It can also adopt the solar roof of the electric G80, but don't hold your breath for that for now.

The GV60's launch date isn't definite at this point, but recent rumors are pointing for a reveal this month. Whether that will hold true in the weeks to come is still unknown.