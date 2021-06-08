After teasers and several prototype sightings, Kia has finally revealed the 2022 Sportage. The fully-revamped model has now entered its fifth generation, debuting globally with its all-new design using the automaker's new design philosophy called "Opposites United," which initially debuted with the Kia EV6.

Unlike the EV crossover, the Kia Sportage sports a very detailed fascia with distinct lighting elements that are reminiscent of the K5. But more importantly, the all-new model now bears Kia's new badging.

Gallery: 2022 Kia Sportage Global Debut

6 Photos

Also seen with the 2022 Kia Sportage is the reworked version of the Tiger Nose grille now called the Digital Tiger Face. The black meshed grille spans the whole fascia (no surprise there), while the boomerang-shaped DRLs separate it from the low-mounted headlamps.

On the sides, the fifth-generation Sportage has clean lines accentuating the clean body surface. The global model gets a black roof available as an option, while a new wheel design highlights more of the profile. The rear, on the other hand, benefits from broad shoulders and the horizontal LED tail lamps.

Inside, the Kia Sportage touts a contemporary cabin design, spearheaded by the curved display that combines the instrument and the infotainment. Even the air vents are designed to highlight the dashboard, along with the two-tone cabin.

Kia said that vibrant colors are available for the high-quality materials used in the cabin, though that will of course depend on the trim level and availability in your country. However, the automaker has revealed that the all-new Sportage X-Line will be available with a unique bumper, side sill, and curved roof rack. Inside, the X-Line can be had with a signature sage green or black seating, as well as bold quilting and black metal wood.

The 2022 Kia Sportage will have its full global market launch later this year, with more information about its powertrain and other important details to be revealed as that date nears.