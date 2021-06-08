Ford has made a really big deal about its new small truck, the Maverick – and rightfully so. The pickup arrives with a car-like unibody construction, a standard hybrid engine good for up to 40 miles per gallon in the city, and a starting price under $20,000. But in Ford's already expansive truck lineup, where does the new Maverick fit exactly?

Small, Medium, Large, And Extra Large

The Ford Maverick is the smallest truck in the range, and one of the smallest trucks the company has ever built, measuring in at 199.7 inches long and 68.7 inches tall. By comparison, the "compact" Ranger is up to 11.1 inches longer and 2.8 inches taller, while the F-150 dwarfs the Maverick by 28.0 inches in length and 8.3 inches in height. The F-250 Super Duty is the biggest of the bunch, naturally, outsizing the Maverick by 66.5 inches in length and 12.8 inches in height.

For a truck this small, the bed is equally tiny at 4.5 feet. The Ford Ranger offers bed sizes of 5.0 feet in the SuperCrew model and 6.0 feet in the SuperCab, while the F-150 offers the choice of a 5.5-foot bed, a 6.5-foot bed, or a sizable 8.0-foot bed depending on how you spec it. The F-250, meanwhile, has bed options of 6.75 feet and 8.0 feet.

Length Width Height Bed Maverick 199.7 Inches 72.6 Inches 68.7 Inches 4.5 Feet Ranger 210.8 Inches 85.8 Inches 71.5 Inches 5.0 / 6.0 Feet F-150 227.7 Inches 95.7 Inches 77.0 Inches 5.5 / 6.5 / 8.0 Feet F-250 Super Duty 266.2 Inches 105.9 Inches 81.5 Inches 6.75 / 8.0 Feet

Pull Power Compared

Even with such a tiny bed, the Ford Maverick still hauls a modest 1,500 pounds and the tailgate alone can hold up to 500 pounds when extended. As far as towing goes, the base hybrid model tugs up to 2,000 pounds, and the optional turbocharged version with the optional 4K Tow package equipped moves up to 4,000 pounds.

The Ranger bests the Maverick with the ability to haul up to 1,860 pounds and tow up to 7,500 pounds, while the F-150 hauls up to 3,050 pounds and tows up to 14,000 pounds. The F-250, once again, is the most capable of the crew with up to 7,850 pounds of payload and a whopping 24,200 pounds of maximum towing capacity.

Base Towing Max Towing Max Payload Maverick 2,000 Pounds 4,000 Pounds 1,500 Pounds Ranger 3,500 Pounds 7,500 Pounds 1,860 Pounds F-150 5,000 Pounds 14,000 Pounds 3,050 Pounds F-250 Super Duty 12,500 Pounds 24,200 Pounds 7,850 Pounds

Pick Your Powertrain

Buyers can choose from two available engines at launch: a standard 2.5-liter four-cylinder hybrid or a turbocharged 2.0-liter EcoBoost unit. The base hybrid model gets 191 horsepower and 155 pound-feet, while the turbocharged model sports a more robust 250 hp and 277 lb-ft. Both of those engines are paired to the same eight-speed automatic transmission, and all-wheel drive is available as an option.

The Ranger is the only truck in the Ford lineup with a single engine option: a turbocharged 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder good for 270 hp and 310 lb-ft. The F-150 has a wide variety of powertrain options, from the base 3.3-liter V6, to the 2.7-liter and 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 options, to the 5.0-liter V8, and even a diesel. There’s even an all-electric F-150 Lightning, which we just saw recently.

The F-250 Super Duty also has a few engines to choose from. The base motor is a 6.2-liter gas V8, there’s also an optional 7.3-liter gas V8, as well as a 6.7-liter PowerStroke diesel V8.

Standard Engine Optional Engine(s) Maverick 2.5L Four-Cylinder Hybrid Turbo 2.0L Four-Cylinder Ranger Turbo 2.3L Four-Cylinder N/A F-150 3.3L V6 Turbo 2.7L V6 / 5.0L V8 / 3.0L Diesel V6 / Turbo 3.5L V6 / Electric F-250 Super Duty 6.2L V8 7.3L V8 / 6.7L Diesel V8

Lowering The Cost Of Entry

One advantage the new Ford Maverick has over its larger siblings is price. The pint-sized pickup starts at $19,995 (not including destination fees), while the most affordable Ranger asks $24,820, the cheapest F-150 costs $29,290, and the F-250 Super Duty starts at $34,230. But even with every option on the Maverick selected, the small pickup only tops out at around $32,000.

Base Price Maverick $19,995 Ranger $24,820 F-150 $29,290 F-250 Super Duty $34,230

Nearly identical to the Ranger line, the Maverick comes in a few basic flavors: XL, XLT, and Lariat, with an available toughened-up FX4 package. The FX4 kit adds all-terrain tires, a tuned suspension, as well as off-road–focused drive modes, and a hill-decent control feature. The only option this truck lacks is a toughened-up Tremor trim, which hopefully we’ll see in the future.

Compared to the F-150 and F-250, the Maverick’s range is a bit more streamlined. Those two trucks offer all the same trims as the Maverick as well as King Ranch, Platinum, Limited, and Tremor. The new F-150 also has Raptor and Lightning trims, as well.