While the Hyundai Santa Cruz has been hot stuff since its debut as a concept at the 2015 North American International Auto Show, the Sport Adventure Vehicle is finally entering production. The South Korean automaker recently released official EPA-rated fuel economy figures, which show the Santa Cruz as a steady sipper in the wonderful world of mid-size pickup trucks.

A quick glance at the numbers shows that all variants of the petite pickup are very close when it comes to fuel mileage. The base front-wheel-drive model clocks in at 21 miles per gallon in the city and 26 on the highway (23 mpg combined). Next up is the all-wheel-drive variant of the same truck, which did 21 mpg in the city and 27 on the highway (23 mpg combined).

The only noticeable difference arrives with the turbo variant, which does 27 mpg on the highway but suffers in the city with 19 mpg (22 mpg combined). While the difference between the two is nearly too close to call, both vehicles put up solid numbers. To offer some perspective, the Honda Ridgeline does 24 mpg, the Ford Ranger does 19 mpg, and the Jeep Gladiator also does 19 mpg.

As standard, the Santa Cruz is available with a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine, which is good for 190 horsepower (142 kilowatts) and 180 pound-feet (244 Newton-meters) of torque. For those who are looking for a bit more poke, Hyundai added a turbocharger to the four-pot, which bumps performance numbers up to 275 hp (205 kW) and 310 lb-ft (420 Nm) of torque.

With sales looking to begin in late summer of 2021, we’re curious to see how the Santa Cruz will perform. It looks to be a sporty and adventurous package that doesn't use up a ton of fuel.