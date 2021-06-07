The third-generation, 2022 Toyota Tundra will be available with two engines, according to the automaker's North American Vice President of Sales Bob Carter told Motor Trend. The more expensive, optional powertrain will be something "that will blow you away," the exec says.

Carter says the base engine has more horsepower and torque than the Tundra's existing V8. The 5.7-liter mill makes 381 horsepower (284 kilowatts) and 401 pound-feet (544 Newton-meters) of torque.

A long-standing rumor indicates that Toyota plans to replace its naturally aspirated V8 with a turbocharged V6. As an example, leaked info about the new Land Cruiser suggests it adopts a 3.5-liter V6 with forced induction that makes 409 hp (305 kW) and 480 lb-ft (650 Nm).

The other powertain is the bigger mystery. "We have our concept and our own technology that I think you'll be impressed," Carter told Motor Trend. "We're in it to win it."

Carter isn't the only one with this positive sentiment about the new Tundra. In 2020, Toyota National Dealer Advisory Council Chairman Robby Findlay said that the folks who would be selling the next-gen truck were very happy with it, too. "I mean, we're going to have a world-beater, and it's going to be fun to really go toe-to-toe with the domestic trucks," he said at the time.

The new Tundra rides on Toyota's new TGNA-F platform. It can support electrification, so a hybrid (or maybe even PHEV) version of the truck seems like a reasonable possibility. Potentially, this could be enough to get the dealers excited because they would have something to sell directly against the F-150 plug-in hybrid.

Toyota is already teasing the imminent debut of the new Tundra. Look for a premiere in the coming weeks and sales could begin before the end of the year.