It hasn't been an easy road for the C8 Corvette from a production standpoint. A lengthy UAW strike delayed the reborn sports car from the very beginning, and then came 2020 with its pandemic-ravaged landscape. 2021 has been fraught with parts shortages, and that's reportedly leading General Motors to close up order banks for 2021 'Vettes earlier than planned.

According to the Corvette Action Center, an official announcement from the automaker recently went to dealerships stating that the planned June allocation cycle for 2021 orders was canceled. The reason is pretty much what you'd expect at this point – enduring parts shortages are causing problems, however, it's not related to the computer chip shortage that's affecting everything else. Chevrolet isn't sharing exactly what the parts holdup is, but it's apparently enough to cut total planned 2021 production to ensure 2022 models roll off the line on schedule.

It's important to note that, according to the report, 2021 Corvette orders currently accepted in the system will be fulfilled. At this time, it appears Chevrolet is committed to filling those orders. However, new orders or orders in the early stages that haven't been accepted are apparently on the chopping block. Motor1.com reached out directly to GM to confirm this latest development, and we'll add an update should new information become available.

Corvette production has shut down numerous times thus far in 2021, starting back in January. Transmission parts were scarce in March leading to another temporary production shutdown. The most recent shutdown came at the end of May and is still ongoing at the Corvette's Kentucky facility. At this point, it's unclear how many 2021 Corvettes will ultimately see the light of day, but 2020 production was just half of the 40,000 units originally in GM's plan due to COVID complications. We don't expect to see 2021 models cut that deeply, but it will be interesting to gauge how the first two years of C8 production ultimately compare.