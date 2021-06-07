Well, that didn't take too long. Toyota unveiled the second-generation 86 a couple of months ago and already one of the most reputable tuners in Japan is announcing an upgrade program. At a concept stage for now, the GR 86 HKS shows off a more aggressive body with a massive rear wing and additional aero bits for that boy-racer vibe.

Much like its predecessor, the new 86 is shaping up to be a popular car among tuners and HKS is eager to provide an early preview. Custom wheels and an upgraded suspension are on the "to do" list, and so is a lightweight exhaust system likely unlocking a few extra horses. Inside, a pair of Bride bucket seats will provide greater lateral support.

Gallery: 2022 Toyota GR 86 Debut

14 Photos

The highlight of HKS' new package will be a supercharger kit to take the flat-four beyond the stock 228 horsepower and 184 pound-feet (249 Newton-meters) of torque. The new GR 86 is already 23 hp and 28 lb-ft (38 Nm) more powerful than its predecessor while delivering the full power considerably tuner. It goes without saying aftermarket specialists are anxious to get their hands on the new 2.4-liter horizontally opposed four-pot and discover its tuning potential.

To get an idea about how much power HKS is looking to extract, the GT2 supercharger system took the first-gen 86 with its smaller 2.0-liter engine to 298 hp and 233 lb-ft (316 Nm). Logic tells us the modified engine will work with the standard six-speed manual gearbox at the very least, with the tuner also possibly trying to cater to those who will go for the optional six-speed auto.

Any potential hot derivatives of the GR 86 developed by Toyota are unlikely to include forced induction since the rear-wheel-drive coupe would then step on the base Supra's toes. The entry-level version offers 255 hp and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) from its turbocharged 2.0-liter engine, and logic tells us there will always be a gap between the two to avoid cannibalization.

Owners will have to rely on the aftermarket scene once again for added oomph, which will also be made available for the GR 86's sister car, the BRZ. Subaru has already developed reviewed some STI-branded sporty visual bits for the JDM version of the affordable sports car, featuring 18-inch BBS forged wheels and a carbon fiber rear wing.