Tesla unveiled the Model S Refresh at the end of January and promised electric hypercar levels of acceleration for the spicy Plaid+ version. Even though deliveries of the range-topping model have yet to start, the hottest flavor of the electric sedan has already been terminated. Elon Musk took to Twitter to reveal the Plaid+ is no longer happening, citing that the Plaid (without the "+") will be just as good.

Apparently, the $119,990 Plaid will be able to deliver just about the same level of performance as the $149,990 Plaid+. Tesla's head honcho reiterates the go-faster Model S will hit 60 mph (96 km/h) from a standstill in less than two seconds to become the "quickest production car ever made of any kind." Some would beg to differ with Musk's statement considering the Rimac Nevera completes the task in 1.85 seconds, unless the Plaid will be even quicker than that.

Of course, it's apples to oranges as the Rimac is a fully fledged hypercar while the Tesla remains a four-door premium sedan at its core. That said, Musk does explicitly say "of any kind,” so the comparison is not completely unfair, even if the Nevera is limited to just 150 units and the Plaid is a regular production car.

As a refresher, Jay Leno revealed during a podcast last week the Model S Plaid managed a quarter-mile in 9.247 seconds at 152.09 mph at Autoclub Famoso Raceway in Bakersfield, California. Tesla's website claims the sedan is even quicker, showing a quarter-mile in 9.23 seconds at 155 mph. The Model S dedicated page also shows a 0-60 mph in 1.99 seconds and a 200-mph top speed courtesy of three electric motors delivering a combined 1,020 horsepower.

While the Model S Plaid might end up just as quick as the Plaid+, there's the issue of range. The defunct version promised 520 miles (837 kilometers) between charges whereas the non-plus has enough juice for an estimated 350 miles (563 kilometers). An extra 25 miles (40 kilometers) can be unlocked by opting for the base, 375-mile $79,990 Long Range model, which still has decent performance (0-60 in 3.1 seconds and a 155-mph top speed).

More details about performance could be released later this week as Tesla is organizing a dedicated Model S Plaid delivery event on Thursday (June 10) at the Fremont factory in California. Even if the sedan won't be quicker than the Nevera, the fact it's playing in the same league with a hypercar that costs more than $2 million is an impressive feat for a practical $150K family car.