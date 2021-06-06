Well, what do we have here? It appears Audi is preparing its next iteration of our favorite inline-5 powered hot hatchback. The Nürburgring is where some of the great cars on earth are forged in the fires of the Green Hell so we’re not surprised to spy this camouflaged hot hatchback. Based on the video the upcoming Audi RS3 Sportback will be a great sounding hot hatch with real on-track capabilities.

The upcoming 2022 Audi RS3 is set to debut in September of 2021 which means we’ll see the final production version of the RS3 very soon. The RS3 is Audi’s smallest RS product but let its size fool you, it’s a serious performance car. The Audi RS3 comes to American in sedan flavor but in Europe, customers can choose the more practical hatchback shape.

The current generation Audi RS3 is powered by a 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-5 that produces 400 horsepower (298 Kilowatts). This incredible engine is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that sends power to the ground via Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system. The current RS3 has a top speed of 174mph and can sprint from 0 to 60mph in only 3.9 seconds.

The upcoming Audi RS3 will take the on-paper performance of the current generation Audi RS3 and slightly increase everything. It will be larger, more powerful, and probably include more screens and leather. This is the formula for car development and the new product must always be better than the current car on paper.

How will all of this new stuff improve the driving experience? Well, we will have to wait until September to see the results of all of this additional development. If you’re in the market for one of the most exciting hatchbacks money can buy then be sure to check out the upcoming 2022 Audi RS3.