The new Ford Puma isn't exactly the best thing that Blue Oval fans have heard during the past years, considering that its indirect predecessor is the rare Racing Puma. Adding insult to the injury, of course, is the modern Puma's crossover body.

But Ford wants these detractors to forget that naming ruckus by releasing the Puma ST. Practically a Fiesta ST on stilts, the Puma ST uses the same three-pot EcoBoost mill to motivate its slightly raised body with 197 horsepower and 320 Newton-meters (236 pound-feet) of torque.

Gallery: Ford Puma ST, Fiesta ST Upgrades By Mountune

9 Photos

But if those numbers aren't enough, Mountune has something for new Puma ST owners. First made available for the Fiesta ST, the m235 performance upgrade kit is now available for the Puma ST, easily installed via the tuner's Bluetooth OBD dongle and SMARTflash app running on any smartphone or tablet. As the name suggests, peak power output will be 235 metric horses (232 hp) and 350 Nm (258 lb-ft) of torque.

But wait, there's more. Mountune also releases the m260 aftermarket performance kit, further increasing the Puma ST's peak power output to 260 metric horses (256 hp) and 365 Nm (269 lb-ft) torque.

Even better, the m260 kit is also compatible with the Fiesta ST, with a £99 (~$140) promo if the Fiesta ST owner is upgrading from m225 or m235.

The m235 performance upgrade kit is priced at £575 (~$814), but Mountune recommends purchasing the induction kit to extract the maximum performance from the upgrade kit.

The m260 upgrade is selling for £675 (~$956) but Puma ST and Fiesta ST owners should include the induction kit, charge pipe kit, and intercooler to complete the upgrade. Mountune also recommends using 97 octane fuel in their cars if they wish to achieve the mentioned power outputs and to maintain engine reliability.