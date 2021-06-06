If you’re in the market for a new Genesis SUV make sure you pay attention to pricing. At first glance, you may think that the larger GV80 SUV will always cost you more than the smaller GV70 but according to the team at Carsdirect, that’s far from the truth. Based on the current lease pricing of the GV70 and GV80 SUVs you can actually get a better deal if you choose to drive home in the larger GV80.

For those looking for a vehicle lease, there are always interesting manufacturer-based deals to factor in. When it comes to Genesis’s new GV70 and GV80 luxury SUVs there’s a great deal of overlap that customers need to take into account when making their final purchase decision.

According to Carsdirect.com, “The 2022 GV70 3.5T is listed at $599 for 36 months with $4,599 due at signing. That's based on 10,000 miles a year and equates to an effective cost of $727/month before any applicable taxes & fees. Meanwhile, the more spacious 2021 GV80 2.5T crossover is listed at $559 with $5,479 at signing, or $711/month.” This pricing difference means that over the course of 36 months you will save $576 if you choose to lease a GV80 over a GV70.

For customers who value space over performance leasing a GV80 2.5T instead of a GV70 3.5T is an easy choice and can even save you almost an entire lease payment. This interesting overlap of pricing allows Genesis dealers to cater to every segment of luxury SUV shoppers and help grow the Genesis brand. If you’re looking for a more performance-focused luxury SUV and don’t mind sacrificing some space then the GV70 3.5T is a clear choice.