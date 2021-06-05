Are you looking for some light reading to kick off your weekend? Well thanks to a leak posted on Bronco6g.com, a forum dedicated to the new Ford Bronco, we have a textbook of Bronco information to cover. So sit back relax and read all the lawyer-approved information Ford could pack into an owner’s manual.

Ford is planning to start deliveries in June of 2021 but due to high demand and a stressed supply chain the release date continues to push back. That means most owners who placed a reservation for this exciting Jeep competitor should have plenty of time to read all 552 pages of the Bronco owner’s manual.

Some very passionate future owners on Bronco6g.com have already tackled their reading assignment where they’ve discovered some unique information. According to the manual on page 107, only Broncos with the turbocharged 2.3-liter Ecoboost inline-4 will benefit from a stock boost gauge.

Forum members also found that Ford’s auto stop/start system can be turned off with a dash-mounted button. However, this decision is not remembered by ECU so the driver must choose this setting every time they turn on their Bronco.

The manual also mentions a Ford Bronco hybrid and gives owners a guide on how to store their hybrid Bronco for more than 30 days. The manual also discusses battery charging which helps to confirm the upcoming plug-in hybrid Ford Bronco PHEV.

Another interesting find is perfect for owners who are not keen on Ford’s new over-the-air update system. If you wish to keep your Bronco’s software stock and skip Ford’s planned future updates there’s a guide to disable the onboard modem and take your Bronco off the grid.

We look forward to finally seeing the new Ford Bronco on our local roads and trails. Until then this 552 owner’s manual is a Bronco nerds dream and the perfect read during your morning coffee.