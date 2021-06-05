BMW is very active these days especially in refreshing its lineup or what it calls the Life Cycle Impulse (LCI). Our spy photographers have seen several Bimmer prototypes being tested this year, including a BMW M test convoy that included the X3 M facelift and the new M4 Convertible that was launched last month.

The X7 SUV, or SAV as in sports activity vehicle, is among the BMW vehicles to receive a refresh soon. In fact, prototypes of the redesigned model were caught as early as last year, showing a rather controversial styling other than its massive grille.

Now, here's a fresh batch of photographs taken by our spies, showing the refreshed X7 at the Nurburgring.

Gallery: BMW X7 Facelift Spy Photos At The Nurburgring

18 Photos

As mentioned, the X7 seems to be getting a quirky design update for the LCI model. The headlights now sit lower than the current model, and they seem to be disconnected from the grille. Speaking of the grille, the redesigned X7's lung grille seems to retain its size and shape, so those who already accepted that fact will have nothing to worry about.

At the rear, no visible changes are found on the three-row model, though we can expect a tad alteration on the taillights and fascia shape for this facelift.

Inside, subtle changes are also expected, which could be seen on a new curved dashboard layout. The BMW iDrive infotainment could also get a software update, but nothing's certain at this point.

Under the hood, the facelifted X7 will likely carry over the turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six, as well as the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 that produces 456 horsepower (340 kilowatts) and 479 pound-feet (649 Newton-meters) of torque. Rumor has it that either efficiency or power updates are underway.

The updated BMW X7 will likely be unveiled later this year for the 2022 model year. Watch this space for updates.