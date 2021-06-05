The Chevy Corvette C8 isn't just the first 'Vette to have its engine behind the seats – it's also the first of its kind to have a right-hand-drive version straight from the factory. This isn't a secret, though. This was made official in 2019, while the first official press image was released in 2020. Early this year, the first sighting of a production model with its steering wheel at the right-hand side of the cabin was also spotted.

Now, it's official. General Motors Japan Co., Ltd. has introduced the Corvette C8 for the Japanese market in a "private preview" held at the Fuji Speedway on May 29, 2021.

First revealed to the Japanese domestic market at the Tokyo Auto Salon 2020, the RHD Corvette C8, reservations for the first mid-engine Corvette were already accepted since last year. The preview at the Fuji Speedway was supposed to include those who reserved for their units but the current health climate in Japan forced the automaker to cancel the immersive event and push a live stream instead.

In the two-hour program, professional drivers exhibited five Corvettes in varying colors in a demonstration run at the popular race track. A "Driver's Talk Show" also happened after the demo run, which involved GM Japan President Tadashi Wakamatsu.

Of note, the Torch Red, Accelerate Yellow, and Rapid Blue Corvettes in the gallery above are 3LT Coupes, while the Sebring Orange Tint Coat and Shadow Gray Metallic units are Corvette Convertible examples.

It's important to note that the production of the Corvette C8 is still on hold at the Bowling Green plant in Kentucky due to parts shortage, so the supply of the mid-engine Corvette on a global scale is questionable at this point.

Then again, at least it's happening, and folks residing in Australia, New Zealand, the UK, India, Hong Kong, among others would be glad to know that the C8 is upon them, sooner or later.