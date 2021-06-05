A restaurant and bar owner once saw a shabby old van next to a For Sale sign. It was really in bad shape but with a love for classic-looking vehicles, that business owner bought the beat-up van and gave it a new life.

That old van is a 1956 Chevrolet Grumman-Olson Kurbside – a delivery van from the old days with body panels made from aluminum. After some work on the van and a bit of conversion, here's the all-aluminum delivery van now rolling as a classic-looking motorhome now residing in Connecticut.

Gallery: 1956 Chevrolet/Grumman-Olson Kurbside Camper Conversion

15 Photos

Now wearing a silver and black two-tone attire, the RV looks fresh and clean, far from its previous state. It even has those chrome side mirrors for that classic appeal, matching the round LED lights and riveted body. The roof, by the way, has been painted with flexible RV roof paint.

The metallic van from the outside has newly-varnished wood panelings in the cabin to maintain the old-school vibe. While this RV can sleep four, seating is only limited to two people, with front seats coming from a 2002 Volkswagen Beetle donor. There are many amenities in the living area, which include a kitchen, a brand new porta potty, and a new electric Frigidaire unit. It also comes with a freshwater tank.

Under the hood is a low-mileage 327 Chevy V8, swapped in by the current owner to make sure that the motorhome can reach miles in its new life. The brakes and shocks are all new, as well, along with the 16-inch eight-lug wheels wrapped in Firestone Transforce AT tires.

Sadly, the owner had to sell this beauty because of priorities set by the current pandemic. It's currently listed for sale at Classic Cars, so if you're ready to give this converted camper a new home, visit the source link for more details. Be ready to shell out $42,000, though.