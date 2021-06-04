It’s common practice in our throw-away society to discard damaged products in favor of replacing them with new ones. The art of repairing things has been lost, but not every damaged good is destined for the dustbin. A destroyed Toyota Supra is getting a second shot at life as a training vehicle in Great Britain, teaching technicians about the car’s unique construction and the materials used to build it.

The damaged exterior and the entire interior were removed to show off portions of the car’s underpinnings. Toyota uses several types of materials for the Supra’s structure: three types of aluminum, one mild steel, five high-strength steels, and three ultra-high-strength steels. Each material is color-coded for easy identification for the technicians. Paul Collins, Toyota Great Britain’s body and paint project and reporting manager, said the training vehicle can teach technicians how the materials influence the car’s performance and safety capabilities.

“We want the technicians to understand the different types of materials, where the transfer of energy occurs, and where the vehicle’s panels can and can’t be sectioned. It’s a great visual aid,” Collins said in Toyota UK Magazine, a subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corp. According to Collins, this is the first time Toyota has done something like his, asking the insurer if it could acquire the vehicle. The company kindly donated it.

Cars are only getting more complex, and that complexity goes beyond newfangled safety technologies and creature comforts. Car construction has also advanced as automakers find ways to use new and different materials to build safer, stronger, lighter, and faster cars. The car was originally going to be used for collision awareness training before Collins thought to use the Supra for other training purposes. Toyota wants its techs as knowledgeable as possible about its products, and this is a great tool for teaching while saving some of the car from ending up in the junkyard.