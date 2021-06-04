After seeing spy shots for months, the official teaser campaign for the refreshed BMW X3 M and X4 M is now underway. The brief video doesn't give a date for their debut but says that the models are "Coming Soon."

The company's teaser evokes the BMW Films series, the oldest episode of which is now 20 years old. The X3 M and X4 M speed through a city at night. There's a mysterious woman and a tough-talking man. They're probably after some sort of mcguffin, and a car chase is likely the way to get it.

Gallery: New 2022 BMW X3 M Spy Shots

5 Photos

Judging from the spy shots, the updated X3 M and X4 M don't have significant exterior design changes. Both of them have a revised front fascia and a tweaked tail. Updates to the light clusters are likely, too.

The models reportedly retain the same powertrains as the current vehicles. In the standard versions, the twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-six pumps out 473 horsepower (352 kilowatts) and 442 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters) of torque. The Competition versions push the output to 503 hp (375 kW). The engines send their output to an eight-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system.

In essence, these models are the siblings to the M3 and M4, except for folks who prefer a crossover rather than a traditional sedan or coupe.

The biggest changes might be in the cabin. Expect updates to the infotainment system, at least for its software. There's no info yet about whether the screens would change. Also, there might be expanded safety assistance features, too.

While the exact debut date is unknown, the start of the teaser campaign suggests the unveiling isn't too far away. It's even possible that BMW could have these updated performance crossovers on sale before the end of the year.