Made in Italy and Motor Valley. These two phrases mean many things and, at the same time, only one thing: excellence.

Motor Valley Fest, the biggest Italian event for supercar enthusiasts, is back. After last year's edition, held virtually due to the pandemic, the 2021 edition will be both in-person and digital. From July 1 to 4, the Land of Motors will focus on the city of Modena for a series of events featuring the most iconic brands of Emilia-Romagna, such as Ferrari, Maserati, Ducati, Lamborghini, Dallara, and Energica. This is also the first time the event is opening itself up to international automotive brands.

Festival Days

From Thursday, July 1 to Friday, July 2, the Military Academy of Modena and the Department of Law of UniMoRe (University of Modena and Reggio Emilia), will host a series of panels focusing on in-depth analysis and discussion related to the automotive sector, which can be viewed by registering online (for all details, visit www.motorvalley.it).

The Pagani exhibition in the center of Modena (2019) The Academy of Modena (2019)

The New Motor Valley Arena

After the opening day, on July 2, 3, and 4, the public will be able to go 'on track' at all of the area's regional racetracks, including the Misano World Circuit with GT World Challenge Europe (July 2, 3 and 4), the Imola Circuit with the Motorcycle Speed Championship (July 2, 3 and 4), and Varano de' Melegari with the Youngtimers and the event dedicated to Dallara cars (July 2 and 3).

Conference Themes

Motor Valley Fest's conferences will feature panels lasting 45 minutes each that will explore different issues and include figures from both the Italian and international automotive world. More meetings will also be streamed live to discuss topics such as sustainability, digitalization, racing, innovative technologies, new consumer trends, and the future of mobility.

Other Highlights

Leading the way on June 30 will be Anfia-Motorsport and Autopromotec, co-organizers of the digital event scheduled for June 30 called "Motorsport next - IndustryInnovation and Technology Transfer Global Forum." Then, on July 2, there will be a presentation of 10 start-ups active in the mobility and automotive industry selected by Motor Valley Accelerator.

But Motor Valley Fest isn't just about cars and mobility. It's also about discovering the excellence of the area's food and wine, art, culture, and nature.

At the Church of the Vow, there will be an exhibition entitled "Motor Valley Fest's Tribute to an Icon of Automotive Craftsmanship" (July 1-11, 2021), which will include some of the world's most valuable and original leather pieces made by Schedoni for the best car manufacturers.

At the former Manifattura Tabacchi in Modena, the works of Alessandro Rasponi will be on display. There will be 30 unpublished creations – paintings of cars, characters, and adventures – by an artist who combines passion and talent.

An original photographic exhibition under the patronage of the Marco Simoncelli Foundation called "Ricordando Simoncelli" will also be on display at the Chiesetta di San Nicolò.

The exhibition "Accadde oggi: Happy birthday Made in Italy!" will be at the Church of San Carlo, from June 30 to July 25. It's a project born from an idea developed by Stefano Dominella, president of Maison Gattinoni. In addition, a dress-sculpture dedicated to the Motor Valley Fest, created exclusively by fashion designer Guillermo Mariotto, will be on display for the occasion.

TEDx Modena will be live at the Teatro Storchi in Modena on Saturday, July 3 with the theme "Vision of Super" about the great visions that have changed or are changing the world.

Cavallino Classic

Among the motoring events not to be missed is the exclusive "Cavallino Classic" event happening from July 2-4 and hosted by Canossa Events. This is the most important concours d'elegance in the United States dedicated to Ferrari and will take place for the first time outside the States.

Big Names

The list of Motor Vally Fest participants is very rich. Among the speakers will be the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Luigi Di Maio; the President of the Emilia-Romagna Region, Stefano Bonaccini; the President of the ICE Agency, Carlo Ferro; the President and CEO of Lamborghini, Stephan Winkelmann; Claudio Domenicali, CEO of Ducati; the President of Anfia, Paolo Scudieri; the President of ACI, Angelo Sticchi Damiani; and designers Chris Bangle, Klaus Busse, and Walter De Silva.

Promoting Made In Italy

Motor Valley Fest is part of the national effort to promote Made in Italy, signed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Ice Agency with the Emilia-Romagna Region and Apt Servizi Emilia-Romagna for the promotion abroad and the internationalization of Italian companies. The promotion was launched at the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Imola and will continue with Superbikes in Misano (from June 11 to 13), Innoprom in Ekaterinburg (from July 5 to 8), the Motomondiale in Misano Adriatico (from September 17 to 19), and Motor Valley's participation at the Motor Bella in Detroit (from September 21 to 26), ending with the Expo in Dubai in December 2021.