Fiat's new small crossover for Latin America finally has an official name. The Stellantis brand allowed fans to vote their favorite moniker for the subcompact model for about a month by choosing between Pulse, Tuo, and Domo. The online polls have now closed, with "Pulse" coming out on top after grabbing 65 percent of the votes. "Domo" came in second with 25 percent, while "Tuo" was last with just 10 percent.

To mark the occasion, Fiat has released a couple of images along with a video, showing the little crossover with the "Pulse" badge on the tailgate. It's a stylish little thing with a design substantially different compared to the Tipo Cross sold in Europe as a jacked-up mildly rugged hatchback.

From the few technical specifications released so far by Fiat, we know the new Pulse has a wheelbase measuring 2,532 millimeters (99.7 inches) or 11 mm (0.4 in) longer than that of the mechanically related Argo small hatchback. Our colleagues at Motor1.com Brazil are pointing out the crossover's wheelbase is slightly shorter compared to two key rivals – Volkswagen Nivus and Honda WR-V.

In Brazil, Fiat will sell the Pulse with a newly developed turbocharged engine. It is believed the powertrain is a three-cylinder 1.0-liter unit with approximately 120 horsepower and 196 Newton-meters (145 pound-feet) of torque delivered through a six-speed automatic transmission. The base engine is expected to be a naturally aspirated 1.3-liter with 109 hp and 139 Nm (103 lb-ft) linked to a five-speed manual or a CVT as seen in the Argo and its sedan sibling, the Cronos.

The official premiere is scheduled to take place in the coming weeks and sales are programmed to start sometime this fall in Brazil.