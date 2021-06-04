Six seconds. That's all we get in a follow-up teaser video released by Toyota to hype up the world premiere of its all-new Land Cruiser. The company's traditional flagship SUV – excluding the brief military-based Mega Cruiser – will switch to the next generation on Wednesday (June 9) with completely revamped underpinnings.

The LC300 is Toyota's worst kept secret as undisguised prototypes and perhaps even customer vehicles have been spotted in recent weeks. It's going to look a lot like in the (still very much unofficial) renderings below, so while it won't be a major departure from the outgoing model, you can easily tell it's the fresh version of the body-on-frame fullsize SUV.

Don't let the familiar look trick you into believing this will be more of a heavy facelift of the LC200 rather than an all-new model. Transitioning to the TNGA-F platform much like the upcoming 2022 Tundra pickup, the Land Cruiser will feature new V6 gasoline and diesel engines with more power and better fuel efficiency than the V8s they're replacing.

Leaked specs have revealed the truck-based SUV will feature an aluminum roof and a smaller fuel tank to shave off weight. It's also getting a 10-speed automatic transmission and a GR Sport derivative for the first time, complete with front and rear differential locks and Toyota's proprietary Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System (KDSS).

While the exterior will be more of the same, the cabin is being fully redesigned to accommodate a much more modern dashboard with a 12.3-inch infotainment taking center stage. High-end versions will feature an optional rear-seat entertainment system with 11.6-inch screens and a JBL sound system packing 14 speakers.

Toyota is officially retiring the current Land Cruiser from the US market after 2021, but we won't be too surprised if the LC300 will return one day. Meanwhile, the origins of these succinct teaser videos indicate the company appears to be focusing on the Middle East region, which makes sense given the popularity of large rugged SUVs such as the Land Cruiser. For the same reason, Nissan is selling a high-performance Patrol Nismo exclusively in that part of the world.