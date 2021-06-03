We've been waiting anxiously for Ford to tell us how much power the new F-150 Raptor puts down. The company showed the truck back in February, but didn't divulge things like horsepower, torque, or a 60 sprint at the time. But thanks to an early look at Ford's 2021 RV and trailer towing guide, spotted first by the sleuths at Ford Authority, we may know how much power the new Raptor produces.

According to the chart, Ford's 3.5L EcoBoost V6 High-Output (or HO) powerplant carries over with the same 450 horsepower (336 kilowatts) and 510 pound-feet (691 newton-meters) of torque as last year. The only difference is that peak horsepower doesn't arrive until 5,850 RPM compared to 5,000 RPM in the previous version, although torque does reach its peak at 3,000 RPM versus 3,500.

The chart also confirms that this setup allows for max towing of 8,200 pounds and a max payload of 1,400 pounds, which we already knew at launch. Those figures represent an improvement of 200 pounds over the previous Raptor in both respects. But we're still waiting for a confirmation from Ford as to those supposed horsepower and torque figures.

Those of you longing for a Raptor with more power, don't worry. Ford has a potent Raptor R on the way as well, complete with a supercharged V8 and somewhere in the neighborhood of 700 hp (522 kW). We've already seen spy photos of the supercharged truck testing on roads near Ford headquarters in Michigan, and even heard that awesome engine on camera.

The new Ford F-150 Raptor will go on sale sometime later this year with a starting price of $64,145, which represents an increase of more than $10,000 over its predecessor. Although it should be noted that Ford offered the previous version in a base Supercab trim, while the new one will only come in Crew Cab form.