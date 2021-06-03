The Gordon Murray Automotive T.50 supercar packs a Cosworth-designed naturally aspirated 4.0-liter V12 that revs to an astronomical 12,100 rpm. In this video, Dario Franchitti visits the famed engine builder to hear the powerplant scream. The sound is immediately reminiscent of Formula One cars from the 1990s.

In this clip, the engine is doing a simulated lap of Le Mans. This makes the powerplant use the entire range of revs, including an extended stay near the redline. The sound is unlike any road car on sale today. The mill makes a piercing scream that's sure to grab attention.

Gordon Murray Automotive touts the T.50's engine as the highest revving, fastest responding, and most power-dense V12 ever in a road car. It makes 654 horsepower (488 kilowatts) and 344 pound-feet (467 Newton-meters) of torque. The ram-air system can add 49 hp (37 kW) when on the move.

If the howling engine doesn't make the T.50 special enough, the vehicle also has a fan for increasing downforce. A 48-volt electric motor runs at 7,000 rpm to aid the active rear spoilers and diffusers.

The automaker is building just 100 units of the T.50, and prices start at £2.36 million ($3.3 million at the current exchange rate). Deliveries begin in 2022.

Gordon Murray Automotive is also building 25 examples of the track-focused T.50s Niki Lauda at a price of £3.1 million ($4.4 million) each. Production doesn't begin until the company builds all of the standard examples.

An upgraded V12 makes 701 hp (523 kW), but a ram-air system boosts the output to 725 hp (541 kW) at speed. The engine is 35 pounds (16 kilograms) lighter than standard T.50. It adopts titanium valves, a different, intake, revised exhaust, and gets rid of the variable valve timing system.

Buyers of the Niki Lauda will be able to pick the gearing of the six-speed paddle-shift gearbox. One set has a 200-mile-per-hour (322-kilometer-per-hour) top speed. The other has shorter gearing for more rapid acceleration but cuts the maximum velocity to 170 mph (274 kph).