Last month, we reported that the next BMW M3 CS is already in the pipeline. While it has already been spotted last year for the first time, it's a bit surprising that Munich is already working on the hotter M model since the M3 Competition and its xDrive derivative have just been unveiled recently.

To fuel the anticipation for the hardcore M3, here's another sighting caught on video by YouTube's Automotive Mike. According to the car spotter, the 2022 M3 CS here was spotted during the Industry Pool at the Nurburgring – and not even a wet track can hold it back.

Gallery: 2022 BMW M3 CS spy photos

17 Photos

The mill under that bonnet isn't a secret at this point. It's expected that the M3 Competition Sport will get the regular Competition model's twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six. Power output will likely remain at 503 horsepower and 479 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters) of torque, but we all know that the CS version has more than just that.

Apart from the more aggressive styling and weight savings, the M3 CS will get a bevy of upgrades that include adaptive M suspension and differential, along with a revised quad exhaust system, sharper steering, and carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic (CFRP) hood and roof.

More upgrades are expected inside the cabin, which should include the lightweight sport bucket seats that we saw in spy shots before, along with high-quality standard equipment and leather with Alcantara trimmings.

If we're to speculate even further, we're waging that the M3 CS will be run in limited numbers just like its predecessor. Up to this point, though, we're not sure whether the CS will be strictly rear-wheel driven or will adopt the xDrive drivetrain that's new to the M3 range.

You can expect the M3 CS to hit daylight within this year, so watch this space for further updates.