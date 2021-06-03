It was Monday when Kia shared several teaser images depicting the next-generation Sportage and it didn't take long for someone to faithfully render the all-new compact crossover. Featuring more angular styling and quirky lights at both the front and rear, the fifth iteration of Kia's best-selling vehicle is shaping up to look rather interesting.

Our pals at Gotcha Cars have been kind enough to share several renderings of the NQ5-generation Sportage in multiple hues ahead of June 8 when Kia will officially reveal its redesigned crossover. Dialing up the brightness in those teaser images and adding a splash of color makes a world of difference, exposing what should be a pretty accurate depiction of the Volkswagen Tiguan competitor.

Gallery: 2022 Kia Sportage unofficial renderings based on teaser images

24 Photos

Expect the revamped Sportage to come in two wheelbase configurations depending on the market. A bump in size seems likely to enable a more spacious cabin where the wide display will take center stage. Previewed in one of the teasers, the massive screen appears to have a one-piece setup, but in reality, it has side-by-side displays housed within a large piece of glass akin to the EV6 electric crossover.

It's safe to say the switch to a new generation will bring a completely new look inside and out for the Sportage as Kia wants to refresh the model to remain competitive in a hugely challenging segment. Technical specifications have not been disclosed, but the new compact crossover should be heavily related to the Tucson.

We're expecting a vast powertrain lineup with gasoline, diesel, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid options mirroring its sister model from Hyundai. For the first time since the Sportage was launched nearly three decades ago, there will be a version dedicated to the European market. So far this year, the outgoing model has been Kia's best-selling vehicle on the Old Continent, racking up just under 30,000 sales or 21 percent more year-on-year despite the fact it's an aging product.

Sales should start before the end of the year, initially at home in South Korea before other regions like Europe and North America. Separately, Kia is selling a Hyundai ix35-based Sportage Ace in China where the KX5 takes the role of a localized variant of the global Sportage with slightly different styling.