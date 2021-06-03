A few weeks ago, the Kia EV6 made its US debut following its full premiere for the entire world in March 2021. You’ll be able to choose from a total of four models in America starting with the base rear-wheel-drive variant with 167 horsepower (124 kilowatts), followed by an RWD version with a larger battery and 218 hp (162 kW). The entry-level AWD model has two electric motors with a combined output of 313 hp (233 kW), and the range-topping EV6 GT will be the star of the show with a peak power of 576 hp (430 kW).

The reservation process for the EV6 in the United States will start this month, though American customers will have to wait until 2022 to get their hands on South Korea’s new electric vehicle. If you are eager to see and learn more, don’t worry - we have a new 14-minute walkaround video detailing the EV, courtesy of the Asian Petrolhead channel on YouTube.

Gallery: 2022 Kia EV6 US Model

3 Photos

After a quick introduction of the EV6, the video takes us to a Kia promotional event where three different versions of the zero-emission car were on display - the standard model, the GT-Line, and the EV6 GT. The walkaround tour starts with the GT model and we can see the visual differences in the front fascia between the different trim levels in a quick comparison.

If you are wondering about what’s the situation inside the cabin, this video provides a quick look at the interior. According to the video’s host, in general, the EV6 offers a little more room for the passenger on the rear seats compared to the Hyundai Ioniq 5 sister model, mainly thanks to the smaller sunroof. There’s also decent legroom and the rear windows come down all the way - something we don’t see often in modern cars.

All in all, the EV6 looks like a very solid electric vehicle with proper range, comfort, and practicality. There’s no US pricing announced yet as deliveries won’t start before the beginning of next year. The GT range-topper will be available from the summer of 2022.