Almost 12 months after its US debut, the new Kia K5 is entering its second year on the market. The 2022 K5 has a starting price of $23,690 (before destination charges) for the base LX FWD model, while the range-topping GT FWD starts from $31,090. There are small upgrades across the lineup plus a new equipment package.

First of all, all 2022 K5s get the brand’s new badging that was unveiled in January this year. It adorns the sedan’s hood where it takes a central position above the radiator grille. The location of the emblem remains unchanged compared to the first year on the market, though the shape and size are different.

Depending on the trim level, new for the 2022 model year are features such as a surround-view monitor, additional wireless chargers, and a standard navigation system on the GT-Line, EX, and GT grades. The most important new member of the lineup surely is the GT-Line AWD Premium package, which adds a panoramic sunroof, a heated steering wheel, LED projection headlights, and new driver assistance features on top of the GT-Line AWD’s equipment.

The available engines for the 2022 model year carry over from 2021 and include an all-turbo lineup with an optional all-wheel-drive system. The smaller 1.6-liter turbo has 180 horsepower (134 kilowatts) and 195 pound-feet (264 newton-meters), while the 2.5 turbo generates 290 hp (216 kW) and 311 lb-ft (422 Nm). Both engines are mated as standard to an eight-speed automatic.

See the full pricing for the 2022 model year Kia K5: