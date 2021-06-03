Ford has vowed to sell only plug-in hybrid and electric passenger vehicles in Europe by mid-2026 and completely abandon the combustion engine in the non-commercial segment on the Old Continent by 2030. To embrace a zero-emissions future, the Blue Oval needs Volkswagen's help, which is why it will be using the MEB platform for an upcoming EV.

Expected to debut sometime next year and go on sale in 2023, it is widely believed the new Ford EV will take the shape of a compact crossover molded after the VW ID.4. Autocar now claims to be in the know regarding the model due to be built in Cologne, Germany. It will come in both rear- and all-wheel-drive flavors to mirror the regular ID.4 and the recently unveiled dual-motor GTX. The most potent could have nearly 300 hp and possibly get the "GT" suffix akin to the Mustang Mach-E GT.

Gallery: 2021 Ford Evos (CN)

17 Photos

Ford's ID.4 is believed to combine a boxy exterior design with an Evos-like cabin. As you may recall, the latter is a China-only product, albeit recent spy shots have revealed the global version likely won't be all that different. The report mentions its 3.6-feet (1.1-meter)-wide screen featuring a crisp 4K resolution could be installed in the new EV as well rather than getting the portrait-oriented touchscreen of the Mach-E or Explorer PHEV.

If the dashboard-dominating display with a 12.3-inch driver's display and a 27-inch touchscreen will be available outside of the People's Republic, it will use a different OS since the Evos runs on a localized SYNC+ 2.0 with Baidu's AI tech. Logic tells us it will utilize Ford's SYNC4 system, which we're expecting to find in the Mondeo/Fusion replacement as well.

The electric SUV's name remains a mystery at this point, but Autocar claims it's not going to be “Mondeo.” In addition, any potential hot derivatives won't be called "ST" or "RS" since Ford knows people associate these suffixes with hot hatches and that wouldn't be right for a sports utility vehicle. The 52- and 77-kWh batteries of the ID.4 will probably find their way under the SUV's floor and offer more than 300 miles (483 kilometers) of WLTP-certified range for the biggest pack.

A decision regarding a second MEB-based Ford EV is expected to be taken shortly. Autocar mentions it could be a small hatchback as a potential Fiesta replacement. VW is plotting an entry-level electric car to slot below the ID.3 hatchback from 2025, possibly carrying the ID.1 or ID.2 moniker. However, with Ford working on its own dedicated EV platforms, it means MEB-based models will represent only a part of its electric offerings on the Old Continent.