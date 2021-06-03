The Bugatti Veyron is a fairly rare supercar. It isn't every day that we see one on the road. But among them, the Veyron Super Sport is the exotic of the exotics. With only 48 units ever built, you probably won't have a chance to see one in your local grocery, let alone, have one in your garage.

But if you're part of the one-percenters who are looking for the rarest of rares, this vehicle that came up for sale at Tom Hartley JNR in the UK should scratch that itch. It's no ordinary Veyron Super Sport – it's the No. 48, the very last Veyron Super Sport to roll off the assembly line.

Gallery: No. 48 Bugatti Veyron Super Sport For Sale

29 Photos

This isn't the first time that this exact unit came up for sale, though. It came up in the Bonhams Goodwood Festival of Speed Auction back in 2018, though we're not sure if it found a new home back then.

So what's so special about the Veyron Super Sport? For the uninitiated, it once held the record as the fastest road-legal production vehicle of all time in 2010, clocking in 267.856 miles per hour (431.072 kilometers per hour). Unlike the Chiron Sport that hit 304.773 mph (490.484 kph) in one direction, the Veyron Super Sport did it in two directions, which was verified by Guinness Book of Records and German Technical Inspection Agency (TÜV).

Going back to the Veyron Super Sport for sale, it wasn't driven much, with only 1,252 mi (2,016 km) on its odometer as seen in the photos. Its complete service records are of course included, with the latest service carried out this year on February 24, 2021. It also comes with a new set of tires from that last service and an extended Bugatti warranty until January 2022.

This is truly a rare piece of Bugatti so if you have the means, this is an opportunity you wouldn't want to miss.