Motorhomes and campers come in a variety of sizes, but finding one with a small footprint and all the amenities one could want isn't always easy. However, the newly introduced Wingamm Osai 540 looks to solve that conundrum, fitting quite a lot of features into a surprisingly small space. The Osai 540 measures just 213.29 inches (5.4 meters) long, which is just a smidge longer than the Ford Ranger.

The Osai 540 rides on a Dodge Promaster chassis while sporting a 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine that pairs with either a manual or dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The camper features everything one could want for an extended stay away from home, including a full bathroom and kitchen. There's a two-burner gas stove, sink, and fridge and freezer combination. The company says the dinette area can seat up to six thanks to the adjustable tabletop. There's an overhead shower, toilet, a generous sink, and two cabinets in the bathroom.

The bed folds down from the ceiling and features a memory foam mattress with wood slats underneath. The camper is not short on storage, with external and interior storage spaces, including one integrated into the rear bumper, two wardrobes, and overhead storage. There are soft-close drawers in the kitchen, as well. Other creature comforts include heated laminated flooring, dimmable LED lights, and a gas-electric hybrid heater, though a diesel one is optional.

Wingamm offers Fenix nanotechnology laminated flooring, which is anti-reflective, anti-scuff, and soft-touch. It also offers a wide variety of materials to choose from, including 100-percent leather, 100-percent cotton, and 100-percent linen. Safety features include a second airbag, hill descent control, and traction control. The camper has four travel seats and can sleep up to four people. It might not be the biggest, but it does offer a lot for its size, and that could be quite appealing to campers who don't want to drive something ungainly.