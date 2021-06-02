Posaidon has tuned several Mercedes-AMG models over the years, though its latest feels like an entirely new level. The German tuner has announced three power upgrades for the AMG E63 wagon that gives the long-roofed Mercedes gobs of power, up to 940 horsepower (700 kilowatts), to be exact. However, even the entry-level upgrade offers a lot – 830 hp (618 kW). This is achieved with both hardware and software upgrades depending on the power pack.

The standout upgrade is the one that gives the model 940 hp, which turns up the torque to 1,280 Newton-meters (944 pound-feet). Posaidon does this by installing a water/menthol injection system while modifying the cylinder heads and valve seats. This allows the wagon to hit 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in less than three seconds, which is quite quick for the larger luxury vehicle.

Gallery: Mercedes-AMG E63 S 4Matic+ Tuned By Posaidon

21 Photos

The enter-level upgrade, called the Posaidon E63 RS 830, lays the foundation for the others. It comes equipped with upgraded turbochargers, a sports air filter, and downpipes with sport catalytic converters. There are also several software upgrades made to the engine control unit, the transmissions control unit, and the centra powertrain controller. The 830-hp upgrade comes with 1,100 Nm (811 lb-ft) of torque on tap, which allows the car to hit 62 mph in 3.2 seconds. The top speed for all tunes is raised to 217 mph (350 kph).

The mid-level upgrade that comes with ball-bearing turbochargers and the other 830 upgrades gives the car 880 hp (656 kW) and 1,200 Nm (885 lb-ft) of torque. The 830+ wagon can hit 62 mph in 3.1 seconds. Posaidon also offers a less intrusive upgrade with its PowerBox tune. This can give either the E63 or E63 S an additional 95 hp and 150 Nm of torque, taking the E63 S to 707 hp (527 kW) and 1,000 Nm (737 lb-ft) of torque.